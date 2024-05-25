National University postpones exam ahead of Cyclone Remal

The National University has decided to postpone the Introduction to Government Policy exam for 4th-year Political Science honours students for the academic year 2022, as Cyclone Remal forms over Bay.

The exam which was scheduled to be held on Sunday (26 May) at 1:00pm is being postponed, the Director of the National University Public Relations Office Md Ataur Rahman told The Business Standard.

According to a notice issued by the institution's examination controller office today (25 May), the revised date and schedule of the postponed examination will be notified to all concerned later through a separate notice.

However, the previously announced dates and schedules for the rest of the examinations will remain unchanged, the notice added.

Earlier in the day, the National University announced that the exam will not be postponed.

Md Ataur Rahman said, "The notice from the BMD says the cyclone might hit in the evening or after. Therefore, the current situation does not warrant halting the examination. Even if the cyclone hits later in the evening, the exams will be completed before then."

Asked if it is risky to hold the exam given the possibility of heavy rain starting tonight, he said, "Most of our examination centres are located in the city. So, we do not foresee any problems at the moment.

"If the BMD issues any specific instructions, we will then take a decision accordingly," he added.