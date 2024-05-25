National University postpones exam ahead of Cyclone Remal

Education

TBS Report
25 May, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2024, 10:27 pm

Related News

National University postpones exam ahead of Cyclone Remal

According to a notice issued by the institution’s examination controller office today, the revised date and schedule of the postponed examination will be notified to all concerned later through a separate notice

TBS Report
25 May, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2024, 10:27 pm
National University postpones exam ahead of Cyclone Remal

The National University has decided to postpone the Introduction to Government Policy exam for 4th-year Political Science honours students for the academic year 2022, as Cyclone Remal forms over Bay.

The exam which was scheduled to be held on Sunday (26 May) at 1:00pm is being postponed, the Director of the National University Public Relations Office Md Ataur Rahman told The Business Standard.

According to a notice issued by the institution's examination controller office today (25 May), the revised date and schedule of the postponed examination will be notified to all concerned later through a separate notice.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

However, the previously announced dates and schedules for the rest of the examinations will remain unchanged, the notice added.

Earlier in the day, the National University announced that the exam will not be postponed.

Md Ataur Rahman said, "The notice from the BMD says the cyclone might hit in the evening or after. Therefore, the current situation does not warrant halting the examination. Even if the cyclone hits later in the evening, the exams will be completed before then."

Asked if it is risky to hold the exam given the possibility of heavy rain starting tonight, he said, "Most of our examination centres are located in the city. So, we do not foresee any problems at the moment.

"If the BMD issues any specific instructions, we will then take a decision accordingly," he added.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh / National University / Cyclone Remal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

US and Europe have seen massive protests as Israel kept levelling Gaza to the ground, killing tens of thousands of innocent civilians. Photo: Reuters

Recognition of the State of Palestine: Is people power finally nudging Europe in the right direction?

1d | Panorama
The ancestral home of the Bose family stands as another testament to Meherpur&#039;s storied past. It is adorned with engraved letters and weather-worn facades and serves as a living monument to India&#039;s freedom struggle. Photo: Anushka Banerjee

The colourful history of Meherpur’s last old mansions

1d | Panorama
AI and nukes

AI and nukes

11h | Panorama
Flocks of Kentish Plover at Lal Char in Noakhali’s Hatiya upazila. The birds likely arrived in winter last year and extended their stay. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Do not be surprised to spot migratory birds in summer

2d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Reason behind the China Taiwan conflict frequently

Reason behind the China Taiwan conflict frequently

53m | Videos
What was known about the wealth of former IGP Benazir

What was known about the wealth of former IGP Benazir

1h | Videos
Iran said the reason for the crash of Raisi's helicopter

Iran said the reason for the crash of Raisi's helicopter

2h | Videos
What is the difference between ICC and ICJ, what will happen to Israel if the judgment is not obeyed?

What is the difference between ICC and ICJ, what will happen to Israel if the judgment is not obeyed?

4h | Videos