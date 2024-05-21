A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
21 May, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 05:00 pm

TBS Report
21 May, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 05:00 pm
Among a number of incidents taking place on Tuesday (21 May), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Action against me taken to embarrass, discredit the government: General Aziz

Former Bangladesh army chief Gen Aziz Ahmed said the travel ban imposed on him and his family could have been done to embarrass or discredit the government. 

Article 19's Global Expression Report categorises Bangladesh as 'crisis' country

Bangladesh has been categorised as a "crisis" country with a score of only 12 out of 100 in the latest Global Expression Report 2024 published by Article 19. 

Voter turnout at 17% in first four hours of upazila polls: EC

The Election Commission (EC) reported a voter turnout of approximately 17% within the first four hours of the second phase of upazila elections. 

Death of Iran's Raisi could stir race for Khamenei succession, insiders say

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's death in a helicopter crash upsets the plans of hardliners who wanted him to succeed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and will stir rivalries in their camp over who will take over the Islamic Republic when he dies.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong arrives in Dhaka for first time on two-day state visit

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong arrived in Dhaka airport at 11:30am today (21 May) on a two-day visit, the first bilateral visit of its sort in 25 years. 

