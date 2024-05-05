Met office forecasts scattered rain in Dhaka, 6 other divisions

Bangladesh Meteorological Department today (5 May) predicted rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind in seven divisions including Dhaka.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with hails at isolated places," it said.

A mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Dhaka, Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions and it may abate from some places, said a weather bulletin.

The weather may remain mainly dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Day and night temperatures may fall slightly over Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and nearly unchanged elsewhere over the country.

The country's maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 39.7 degrees Celsius at Rajshahi and the minimum temperature today was 21.2 degrees Celsius at Bandarban.

Rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6 AM today was recorded 83 mm at Mymensingh.