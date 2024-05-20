A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
20 May, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 05:05 pm

Among a number of incidents taking place on Monday (20 May), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

PM orders lifting ban on battery-run auto rickshaws; allows those to run on city roads

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed scrapping the decision to ban battery-run auto rickshaws from city streets, including in Dhaka.

Iran's President Raisi, FM Amirabdollahian killed in helicopter crash

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, a hardliner long seen as a potential successor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in a helicopter crash in mountainous terrain near the Azerbaijan border, officials and state media said on Monday.

Stocks losing streak continues for 6 days

The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) lost 37 points on Monday, extending the losing streak for six straight sessions.

PM Hasina mourns death of Iranian President Raisi
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Govt looks into why it's losing so many cases in higher court

The government is losing a lot of cases in the higher court due to failures to file quality replies, provide necessary documents, or present proper grounds, as well as delays.

