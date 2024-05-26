Hero Karizma XMR 210: Blurring the line between sportbike and commuter

With the long-anticipated rise in motorcycle engine displacement limit for registration, it was only a matter of time before the companies started bringing in their bigger bikes to the local market.

The Pulsar N250 was the first model with above 165cc engine displacement to enter the market. Next, it was the Karizma XMR 210. Launched on 12 February 2024, the Karizma emerged as the sole higher displacement flared bike in the market.

At first glance, the Karizma stands out for its striking design. Riders praise its sophisticated sporty appearance and sleek lines, which exude power and confidence. The bike has a balanced proportion, neither too large nor disappointingly small.

The projection LED headlamp is powerful and has decent spread. PHOTO: Yeafsun Mizan Chowdhury

The sharply styled fairing panels, striking tail and bright yellow colour it was launched in, make it a head-turner. It was also launched in red.

With more power comes greater responsibility, for which, the Karizma came equipped with modern features and technology. It has an LED projector headlamp with an ambient light sensor, which automatically lights up in the dark. We did get to briefly try the headlamp out after our shoot – it has a decent level of spread in front of the bike, and the high beam throw is quite powerful.

The digital LCD instrumentation is easy to read and informative, offering fuel consumption data, average speed, gear position and Bluetooth-enabled turn-by-turn navigation. The bike also includes hazard lights and a USB port.

The LCD instrumentation is easy to read and informative. PHOTO: Yeafsun Mizan Chowdhury

One standout feature is the height-adjustable windscreen. Although we didn't get the chance to see how much of an effect the 30mm range of adjustability has on wind protection, it's a feature you don't get to see every day.

The promise of anti-glare rear-view mirrors is commendable and something I've often found myself wishing for on a motorcycle. However, there are signs of cost-cutting like the basic-looking box section swingarm and telescopic fork, but these help keep the price competitive.

Equipped with a 210cc engine delivering 25 HP at 9250 rpm and 20.4 Nm torque at 7250 rpm, the Karizma XMR 210 offers ample power and torque for exhilarating rides. The smooth acceleration, responsive throttle and impressive top speed are commendable, making it enjoyable on both city streets and highways.

Hero's new liquid-cooled setup is all about the top-end. To its credit, the engine is very calm and mellow at low revs with a smooth throttle connection, perfect for chilled rides. The moment you ask for some power, you'll find that the engine feels quite flat till about 6,000rpm. It comes alive above 7,000 rpm, offering a thrilling top-end performance.

The engine comes alive above 7,000 rpm, offering a thrilling top-end performance. PHOTO: Yeafsun Mizan Chowdhury

Hero wanted this motor to have the highest power and torque figures in the sub-220cc category and they have just about managed that, but to do so with such a small capacity will result in an engine with this peaky character.

The six-speed gearbox is crisp, and the slip-assist clutch ensures smooth downshifts. However, the Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) extends the braking distance during aggressive braking. The 300mm front brake is adequate but not particularly sharp.

Both these things are just another reminder that while this bike may look all racy, its main intention is to be something between commuting and racy.

The bike feels stable and agile – although weighing 22 kg heavier than the R15 at 16.5 kg, it doesn't feel like the 150cc models. However, it is on par with other 200cc bikes.

The rear shock is a bit soft for aggressive riding likely due to low preload settings. The liquid-cooled engine remains relatively cool in traffic, with moderate warmth around the thighs. Vibrations are controlled and not problematic.

The bike's handling capabilities receive high marks for agility and nimbleness, making it a joy to navigate through traffic and winding roads. Users feel in control and confident in its abilities, though the 100mm front and 140m rear MRF Zapper tyres could've been skipped for softer compound tyres with more grip.

Despite being a sportbike, the Hero Karizma XMR 210 offers comfortable ergonomics for long rides. Its seating position is relaxed, with well-positioned handlebars and footpegs. Users appreciate the supportive seat and minimal vibrations. The seat height of 810mm suits most average-sized riders, though shorter riders might find the tall rear seat challenging.

The tall rear seat might be a little challenging for short pillions. PHOTO: Yeafsun Mizan Chowdhury

The same goes for the suspension set-up. The Karizma soaks in rough and rutted roads surprisingly well. That along with the kindness of the riding position means that your wrists, shoulders and back don't take much of a beating. It's only when you hit a sharp pothole that the front fork has a tendency to bottom out; and the speeds don't need to be very high for this to happen, just like any other average Indian build.

Overall, the Hero Karizma XMR 210 emerges as a solid performer, balancing performance and style. Priced at Tk4,99,990, the Karizma is easily the most expensive model to be offered by any Indian brand in Bangladesh.

Yet, its sleek design, powerful engine and incredible ergonomics make it a compelling choice in its segment. While some users may have minor quibbles regarding specific aspects such as fuel efficiency or refinement, the overall consensus is overwhelmingly positive.

Specifications

Engine: 4 Stroke, 4 Valve, Single Cylinder Liquid Cooled, DOHC

Transmission: 6-speed manual

Max Power: 25.5 PS @9250 rpm

Max Torque: 20.4 Nm @7250 rpm

Price: Tk4,99,990