Temple to be built in Nepal on behalf of Bangladesh at Buddha's birthplace: PM 

PM Hasina during her introductory speech in the Awami League Central Working Committee (ALCWC) meeting at Ganabhaban on 12 August. Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (25 May) said Nepal will build a temple on behalf of Bangladesh at the birthplace of Lord Gautam Buddha.

"They will build a Buddha temple in Nepal on our behalf because we want to have a symbol of Bangladesh at the birthplace of Lord Gautam Buddha," she said while exchanging pleasantries with religious leaders and eminent personalities of the Buddhist community on the occasion of Buddha Purnima marking the birth, enlightenment, and death of Gautama Buddha.

She mentioned that the government has an agreement with Nepal's Lumbini Development Trust under which this project will go forth.

The premier reiterated that the Awami League government is dedicated to the socioeconomic development of all citizens, regardless of their religion.

Also read: Contributing to peace in India's northeast: PM Hasina highlights efforts to halt arms smuggling

"I want to make one thing clear: we aim to build up our country without considering religion or caste. We work for the people and their socioeconomic upliftment," she said.

Sheikh Hasina emphasised her government's commitment to progress and unity.

"We want to move the country forward. In Bangladesh, people of different religions have always lived together. I believe we have set an example for the world in developing Bangladesh with a harmonious spirit."

She acknowledged challenges but expressed confidence in the nation's resilience. "Many people are trying to divert Bangladesh from its path. But they can't. The people of Bangladesh are generous and unified. We all like to progress together."

The prime minister also highlighted a shared value across religions, as emphasised by Gautama Buddha: "The basic principle of every religion is human welfare."

Apart from the development of the Chittagong Hill Tracts, the government also works for the development of the Buddhist people in the other parts of the country, she said.

In this connection, she said there is a separate fund in the Prime Minister's Office, and from there special assistance is given to people of other religious faiths not only for religious activities but also for other cultural activities and development as well.

Referring to setting up places of worship for different religious faiths apart from Muslim in the country, she said, "Actually we need applied education for livelihood. . . Everyone can take religious education from the beginning. Sitting in the place of religious worship, they can also practise religious rituals and learn applied necessities. we have taken this step for it."

The birthplace of Lord Buddha in Lumbini, one of the UNESCO World Heritage Sites, is the abode of peace and an ultimate pilgrimage for Buddhist devotees and peace lovers from around the world.

Lord Buddha was born here in 623 BC and preached the universal message of peace and compassion; therefore, it is regarded as one of the most sacred places for people who believe in Buddhism.

Religious Affairs Minister Faridul Hague Khan, State Minister of CHT Affairs Kujendra Lal Tripura, Religious Affair Secretary Md A Hamid Jamadder, Prime Minister's Special Assistant Barrister Biplop Barua, Ekushey Padak Winner Professor Dr Jinabodhi Bhikku, Bhadanta Shilabodra Bhikku and Buddhist Religion Welfare Trust Vice Chairman Supta Bhushan Barua, among others, also spoke.