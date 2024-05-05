Bangladeshi citizens aspire most for decent employment, education, social protection: Survey

Decent employment is the top aspiration for Bangladeshi people, a survey by the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) revealed today (5 May).

Unveiling a report titled "New Government, National Budget and Citizen's Aspirations" in collaboration with the Citizen's Platform for SDGs, Bangladesh, the CPD at a press briefing also urged for the government to allocate more funds for social protection, education and health in the next budget.

In terms of decent employment, 44.9% of citizens surveyed also called for reduced employment, 36.44% wanted increased job opportunities, and 11.02% aspired for allowances for the unemployed.

The second major aspiration was education, with 49.72% of the respondents saying they wanted quality education. A total of 28.53% also asked that stipend/scholarship be provided.

Another agenda was social protection, with 33.25% aspiring for food security.

The CPD's survey focused on integrating the perspectives of left-behind communities (LNOBs) in the budget-making process, which is crucial for ensuring that the budget is equitable and responsive to the needs of all citizens of the country.

"The present document is prepared by assimilating budget proposals from various population groups belonging to the various population groups. Regrettably, the traditional budget preparation process in the country can extend a limited scope for people belonging to disadvantaged groups to reflect their perspectives," the report said.

A mix of qualitative and quantitative methodologies were used for the survey.

First, secondary data from official sources were analysed while the Awami League's election manifesto for 2024 was reviewed. Second, an online and social media survey was conducted through Google Forms and Facebook to gather insights from a diverse range of citizens of Bangladesh.

A total of 2,249 responses were collected through Google Forms and 8,048 through social media responses and comments.

Of the respondents, 75% were from LNOB communities.

What did CPD recommend

In view of the survey results, the CPD also chalked a number of recommendations.

It asked that the budget have allocation to ensure job opportunities for the unemployed population on the basis of merit.

It also asked that a portion of the budget be allocated to formulate relevant policies and increase budget allocation for creating job opportunities for those who become jobless during the Covid-19.

It called for providing interest-free loans to small entrepreneurs and giving government incentives to expand the investment sector of micro-entrepreneurs.

In terms of Social Security Programmes, it recommended increasing the coverage of social safety net programmes and modernise all allowance.

It also asked to ensure fair distribution so the right persons are benefitted.

"Increase budget allocation under food security programmes and provide subsidies on other food items in the upcoming budget to tackle the burden of inflationary pressure," it said.

Concerning education, the report said, "The budget allocation in education showed a decline in BFY24 (11.60% of the total budget) compared to BFY23 (12% of the total budget).

"Moreover, ADP allocation in the education sector decreased from 11.36% (BFY24) to 7.03% (RFY24). Despite a decrease in dropout rates from 2022 to 2023, a concerning percentage of 9.36% of students aged 5-24 years are still out of school as of Sample Vital Statistics 2023.

"Notably, students are shifting to madrasahs, especially from the primary level, which also raises concerns."

The CPD recommended increasing the allocation of the national budget to the education sector to retain all the achievements in the field of education and advance the quality of education, among other suggestions.

Pointing out that health expenditure ranks among the top three largest spending sectors for households, with rural households spending more than urban ones (7.10% and 6.20%, respectively), it asked that subsidies be provided to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure in favour of the vulnerable and disadvantaged groups.

Community aspirations

The CPD report also provided specific recommendations based on the survey of diverse communities: acid survivors, children, climate vulnerable people, Dalit, farmers, hijra and transgender, indigenous people, persons with disabilities, senior citizens, urban poor, workers, women and youth.

For acid survivors, one of the recommendations made was to bring them under the Vulnerable Group Development (VGD) card.

For children, the report said, "Recent national surveys and on-the-ground experiences evince distressing regression in many child-focused development experiences."

It suggested revitalising the child module and to publish a "Child Statement" in the national budget on a regular basis.

For the Dalit community, it recommended special subsidies to ensure healthcare system access, alongside ensuring education for Dalit children, among others.

It also recommended ensuring expansion of accommodation programmes (Ekti Bari, Ekti Khamar) for the Hijra Community across the country.

For indigenous minorities, it recommended establishing a separate ministry with a dedicated budget allocation and involving indigenous people in the decision-making process of the Special Affairs Division (SAD) under the Prime Minister's Office.

Budget allocation

The government should also increase allocation for education (to over 3% of GDP) and for health (over 2% of GDP), recommended CPD.

The recommendations also included increasing allocation for social protection programmes (to over 3% of GDP).

Take away the pension fund out of the total social security allocation and distribute it to the actual social safety items for disadvantaged communities, said the organisation.

"Create an accurate database of disadvantaged communities for better integration and to mitigate the 'exclusion and inclusion error' regarding the social security programmes delivery and sector-specific allocation," said the CPD in its recommendations.

Concessional loans should be given to disadvantaged communities i.e., CMSMEs, farmers, women, senior citizens, PWDs, transgender, parents of child labourers, etc, CPD also said.

"We should create market hubs for farmers and entrepreneurs (particularly for women) to facilitate sales and ensure fair prices for their products," CPD recommended.

They also emphasised technical and vocational skill development as per the global standard by considering the 27.4% NEET (not in employment, education or training) youth population.

Regarding subsidies the organisation suggested enhancing subsidies to sectors such as agriculture, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and food security programmes.

CPD suggested building a child financing strategy and establishing a Child Benefit Contingency Fund to provide vital support for maintaining essential child-focused projects, particularly in instances of funding shortages or emergencies.

For transparent and accountable implementation of the budget the think tank said to engage citizens in monitoring public service delivery at the local to reduce corruption and ensure quality, bring structural reforms, decentralise the budget and administrative power.

The also recommended formulating monitoring cells to supervise the progress of the implementation and bring transparency.