AI and nukes

25 May, 2024, 10:55 am
Military experts have been debating the topic of integrating AI into nuclear weapons for a while, with NATO experts having reached the conclusion that it may actually bolster nuclear deterrence capabilities without the need for expanding existing nuclear arsenals. 

Drawing upon historical precedent from the Cold War era, where advancements in targeting systems contributed to strategic advantages for the US and its allies, there is optimism that AI-based targeting systems could yield similar benefits.

But a senior US official recently urged China and Russia to match declarations by the United States and others that only humans, and never artificial intelligence, would make decisions on deploying nuclear weapons. 

The argument on the other side is that the integration of AI, machine learning, and big-data analytics can dramatically improve militaries' ability to locate, track, target, and destroy a rival's nuclear-deterrent forces — especially nuclear-armed submarines and mobile missile forces — without the need to deploy their own nuclear weapons. 

However, AI-enabled capabilities that increase the vulnerability of second-strike capabilities (or are perceived to do so) heighten uncertainty and undermine deterrence — even if the state in possession of these capabilities did not intend to use them. 

Ultimately, AI should be used simply as a strategic tool, like nuclear weapons. Concern over AI should not preclude the use of AI in strengthening nuclear deterrence. Nor should AI be deployed in those systems simply for the sake of deployment. 
 

AI / Military / NATO

