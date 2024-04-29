Bangladesh most active in mobile freelancing among 8 Asian nations: Survey

Bangladeshis are actively leveraging mobile phones for skill development, improved communication, and increased earning potential, according to a recent study by Telenor Asia.

The study, titled "Telenor Asia Digital Lives Decoded 2023," surveyed over 8,000 individuals across eight Asian nations: Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Notably, Bangladeshis emerged as the most active users of mobile phones for freelance and consultancy services online, with a staggering 60% reporting such activity – the highest rate among the surveyed countries.

The report revealed that 90% of the 1,000 Bangladeshi respondents indicated using their mobile phones to acquire new skills within the past year.

Furthermore, nearly 60% of participants reported spending more than half their day on their phones, with 62% anticipating increased usage in the coming 1-2 years.

Respondents cited work as the primary driver for this anticipated rise, followed by access to essential online services such as online shopping and banking.

The study also highlighted the critical role mobile phones play in Bangladeshi career progression. Compared to other surveyed nations, Bangladeshis demonstrated the highest usage rate for mobile phones when pursuing promotions, transitioning to new careers, or applying for new jobs.

While Bangladeshis slightly exceeded the regional average in using mobile phones for establishing businesses, Indonesians and Pakistanis showed a higher adoption rate in this area.

"Our study shows that people in Bangladesh are overwhelmingly positive about the impact of mobile connectivity and are embracing the mobile to unlock new opportunities," said Manisha Dogra, senior vice president and head of external relations at Telenor Asia.

"We need to work together to build on this positive momentum to enable a thriving digital economy and realise the full potential of new technologies like AI for individuals, businesses, and society at large," she added.

Work-life balance emerged as another significant benefit of mobile phone ownership, with 96% of Bangladeshi respondents reporting positive improvements.

However, compared to other South Asian countries, Bangladesh lagged in smartphone penetration, translating to a lower national preference for extended phone usage.

While 56-58% of respondents in Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Vietnam reported spending over half their day on their phones, countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand displayed significantly higher rates (80-89%).

While Bangladesh leads the region in confidence regarding digital skills, a gender gap exists. Male respondents generally expressed greater confidence in their digital abilities (73% of males vs 58% of females reported being "very confident").

Similarly, males exhibited less concern regarding keeping pace with future technologies (28% of males vs 15% of females indicated "not concerned").

The survey also revealed a strong receptiveness towards new digital technologies, such as generative AI, among Bangladeshi businesses.

Approximately 65% of respondents reported that their workplaces actively support the adoption of new technologies and generative AI. Nearly half (47%) anticipate an increase in generative AI usage within the next six months.

Looking towards a digital future, nearly all respondents expressed a desire for employers to provide more training in emerging technologies to facilitate the digital transformation process.