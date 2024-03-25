Metro rail to operate till 9:40pm for Motijheel, 9:20pm for Uttara from Wednesday

Metro rail will operate till after 9pm from Wednesday (27 March).

The last train departing from Motijheel will be scheduled for 9:40pm, up from 8:40pm at present, while the last train from Uttara is set for 9:20pm, up from 8pm, from 16th Ramadan.

The metro will operate at 12-minute intervals during the extended period which means another 10 trips will be added to the current schedule.

The new schedule was disclosed by Managing Director of the Dhaka Mass Transit Company MAN Siddique at a press briefing on 10 March.

As per the new schedule, the peak hours will be 7:31am to 11:36am, and from 2:01pm to 8pm on the Uttara-Motijheel route. From Motijheel to Uttara, peak hours will be from 8:01am to 12:08pm and from 2:41pm to 8:40pm.

According to Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) sources, an average of 2.75 lakh passengers traveled daily for the 15 days before the beginning of Ramadan. However, after the Ramadan began, an average of 2.35 lakh passengers are traveling daily. Officials in charge of Metro Rail believe that passenger pressure will increase during the last half of Ramadan.

Also, the increase in travel time will increase the number of passengers to the pre-Ramadan level or even more. And if the increase in passengers continues after Eid, initiatives may be taken to increase frequency of train movement.