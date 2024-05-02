A glance at the most important news of the day

A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Tuesday (2 May), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Who would leftists bring to power ousting me: PM Hasina 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday has said it is not clear whom the country's leftist parties would want to bring to power by ousting her.

12kg LPG cylinder gas price reduced by Tk49 to Tk1,393

The price of a 12 kilogram consumer grade LPG has been fixed at Tk1,393 for the month of May. Earlier, the price of a 12 kg LPG cylinder was Tk1,442. The price will be effective from 6pm on Thursday (2 May), said Chairman of the organisation Nurul Amin.

Remittance inflow rises to $2.43 billion in April during Eid

The flow of inward remittances rose to $2.43 billion in April – the month of Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations. The amount is 21.3% higher than the same month in the previous year. According to bankers, the flow of remittances usually rises during Eid.

Met's forecast of Dhaka rain today yet to materialise as people suffer amid heatwave

A brief spell of light rain showers and gentle breezes were supposed to be experienced in the capital, as reported by the Met Office on Wednesday (1 May). However, the city dwellers working in these extreme conditions see no respite as there is no sign of rain till 2pm. 

Low turnout, apathy in India election a worry for Modi's campaign

The lack of momentum has been partly blamed on apathy among party workers believing victory is assured and seems to have prompted Modi to change tack in his campaign speeches to try to fire up the Hindu majority, the party's support base, and get them out to voting stations, political analysts said.

