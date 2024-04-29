A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Monday (29 April), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Dhaka experiences excessive heat as temperature peaks at 40.3°C today

Amid the country battling a severe heatwave, Dhaka temperatures peaked at 40.3 degrees Celcius at 3:00pm today (29 April), according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD). The capital city previously recorded the second highest temperature this season at 40.4°C since 1960 on 20 April. In 1960, the highest temperature of Dhaka was recorded at 42.3 degrees Celsius.

HC orders keeping all schools, colleges shut till Thursday

The High Court has asked the authorities concerned to keep primary and secondary level educational institutions closed until Thursday (2 May) due to extreme heat conditions. The educational institutions which have air conditioners, universities, A and O level exams and public examinations will remain out of the purview of the order.

Stocks down following a day's rally

The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) experienced a sharp decline in the first three and a half hours today, following the previous day's rally spurred by speculation regarding the reappointment of the regulator's chair. During the session, the DSEX lost 46 points to settle at 5,569.

PM returns home after six-day Thailand visit

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina returned home today after wrapping up her six-day official visit to Thailand. She went to Thailand on 24 April last on a bilateral and multilateral visit at the invitation of her Thai counterpart, Srettha Thavisin, to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

Universal Pension Scheme sees over 1 lakh enrollers in 9 months

Over 1 lakh people have registered to join the Universal Pension Scheme (UPS) in the nine months since it was launched on 17 August last year. The government has allocated Tk42 crore for investment in bonds, utilising funds from the scheme, the pension scheme authorities said in a press release.

Israel kills at least 20 Palestinians in Rafah, new Gaza ceasefire talks expected in Cairo

Israeli airstrikes on three houses in the southern Gaza city of Rafah killed at least 20 Palestinians and wounded many others, medics said today, as Egyptian and Qatari mediators were expected to hold a new round of ceasefire talks with Hamas leaders in Cairo.