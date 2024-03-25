Recognise those working for people's welfare in silence: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (25 March) asked all concerned to find out those who are working for the welfare of the people in silence and to honour them with award.

The premier was handing over "Swadhinata Purashkar-2024" (Independence Award-2024), the highest national civil award of the country, to 10 distinguished persons in recognition of their outstanding contribution to their respective fields at national level.

The award ceremony was held at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital city.

Sheikh Hasina said, "A section of people work for the welfare of the country in silence. They never come to the forefront or do not intend to be exposed. They have been making contributions to the welfare of the people selflessly with self motivation".

She said her government wants to honour these persons with awards by finding them out.

The premier also greeted all who got the award for their contribution to the different fields.

"I believe that many people will be inspired to work for the welfare of the country and its people (after seeing the recognition of good deeds) with the distribution of the award," she said.

"I urge you to find out those who have been working in silence with devotion in different areas, not for own-self, but for the people's welfare... The biggest thing is to honour them with the awards," she said.

