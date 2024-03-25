Recognise those working for people's welfare in silence: PM

Bangladesh

BSS
25 March, 2024, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2024, 01:27 pm

Related News

Recognise those working for people's welfare in silence: PM

She said her government wants to honour these persons with awards

BSS
25 March, 2024, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2024, 01:27 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (25 March) asked all concerned to find out those who are working for the welfare of the people in silence and to honour them with award.

The premier was handing over "Swadhinata Purashkar-2024" (Independence Award-2024), the highest national civil award of the country, to 10 distinguished persons in recognition of their outstanding contribution to their respective fields at national level.

The award ceremony was held at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital city.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Sheikh Hasina said, "A section of people work for the welfare of the country in silence. They never come to the forefront or do not intend to be exposed. They have been making contributions to the welfare of the people selflessly with self motivation".

She said her government wants to honour these persons with awards by finding them out.

PM confers Swadhinata Purashkar 2024 to 10 persons

The premier also greeted all who got the award for their contribution to the different fields.

"I believe that many people will be inspired to work for the welfare of the country and its people (after seeing the recognition of good deeds) with the distribution of the award," she said.

"I urge you to find out those who have been working in silence with devotion in different areas, not for own-self, but for the people's welfare... The biggest thing is to honour them with the awards," she said.

The premier was handing over "Swadhinata Purashkar-2024" (Independence Award-2024), the highest national civil award of the country, to 10 distinguished persons in recognition of their outstanding contribution to their respective fields at national level.

The award ceremony was held at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital city.

Sheikh Hasina said, "A section of people work for the welfare of the country in silence. They never come to the fore front or are not intended to be exposed. They have been making contribution to the welfare of the people selflessly with self motivation".

She said her government wants to honour these persons with award by finding out them.

The premier also greeted all who got the award for their contribution to the different fields.

"I believe that many people will be inspired to work for the welfare of the country and its people (after seeing recognition of good deeds) with the distribution of the award," she said.

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Award

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kumudini Hajong. Sketch: TBS

Tonko Andolon: A forgotten slice of history

6h | Panorama
The mob and chaos of the iftar time metro rush— are recipes for disaster. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The last ride of the day: Going home to catch iftar on metro rail

6h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Helping little ones learn with fun: 4 gifts for your kids

2h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Book nook shelf inserts: A glimpse into a miniature world

2h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Russia's missile launched in Kyiv – Lviv

Russia's missile launched in Kyiv – Lviv

1h | Videos
Delicious Chicken Bharta

Delicious Chicken Bharta

1h | Videos
Gazans are dying indiscriminately in Al-Shifa hospital raid

Gazans are dying indiscriminately in Al-Shifa hospital raid

3h | Videos
Will Modi become the Prime Minister of India again?

Will Modi become the Prime Minister of India again?

19h | Videos