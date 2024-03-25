Rain with gusty wind likely over most part of country

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind are likely to occur at a few places over six divisions and at one or two places over another two divisions in the next 24 hours beginning from 9am today.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi and Chattogram divisions with hails at isolated places", according to the met office release.

Day temperature may remain nearly unchanged and night temperature may fall slightly over the country.

A trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal and adjoining area. Seasonal low lies over South Bay.

The country's maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 35.2 degrees Celsius jointly at Mongla and Jashore while the minimum temperature today was recorded at 18.2 degrees Celsius jointly at Dinajpur and Tetulia.

Maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded at 49 millimetres (mm) at Cumilla.

The sun sets today at 06-12 PM and rises tomorrow at 05-56 AM in the capital.