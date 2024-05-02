These five countries have the capability to attack any country
Only five countries have the capability to launch attacks anywhere in the world. The countries are Russia, USA, China, UK and France.
Only five countries have the capability to launch attacks anywhere in the world. The countries are Russia, USA, China, UK and France.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.