April exports dip below $4B, hitting six-month low

Economy

TBS Report
02 May, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2024, 07:13 pm

Containers piled up at Chattogram port. Photo: TBS
Containers piled up at Chattogram port. Photo: TBS

Year-on-year (YoY), Bangladesh's merchandise exports experienced a $40 million drop in April 2024, primarily owing to sluggish shipments of apparel products amid Eid-ul-Fitr holidays and a sustained downturn in other key sectors.

The nation exported goods worth $3.92 billion in April, the lowest in six months and also a 0.99% decrease from $3.96 billion recorded in the same month a year earlier, data released by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) on Thursday (2 May) shows.

The monthly export earnings remained 16.78% lower than the $4.71 billion export target for this month set by the commerce ministry.

Earlier in March, the export receipts reached $5.10 billion in March, marking a 9.88% year-on-year increase. The merchandise shipments hit $5.19 billion in February and $5.72 billion in January.

In the first ten months of the ongoing fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24), the country posted just a 3.93% year-on-year growth in merchandise export, earning $47.47 billion. 

The figure was $45.68 billion in the same period of last fiscal, which was 6.87% lower than the target of $50.97 billion.

Industry insiders said factories received fewer orders in April amid Eid-Ul-Fitr, the largest religious festival in the country, and extended holidays also reduced the amount of shipment.

They also said slow export during the Eid season is not something to be concerned about.

During the 2023 Eid-ul-Fitr, Bangladesh's exports earning stood at $4.85 billion in May last year.

The apparel sector, the country's key export-earning sector, posted just 4.97% year-on-year growth in the first ten months of the running fiscal In the July-April period of FY24, the readymade garment sector earned $40.49 billion, and the amount was $38.58 billion in the same period in FY23.

In the July-April period of FY24, the readymade garment sector earned $40.49 billion, and the amount was $38.58 billion in the same period of last FY.

In the first ten months of this FY, the knitwear sector earned $22.88 billion through export with 9.11% year-on-year growth. The woven sector, however, posted just 0.03% year-on-year growth in this period, and earned $17.62 billion.

Among other notable sectors, leather and leather goods experienced a negative growth of 13.32% to $872.45 million.

Home textile, in the meantime, marked a negative growth of 25.32% to $702.56 million, down from $940.8 million in the mentioned period of last fiscal.

In the July-April period of FY24, the export earnings from agricultural products, however, saw a positive growth of 6.12% to $774.49 million, higher from $729.8 million in the same period of last fiscal.

Export receipts from jute and jute goods again experienced negative growth of 7.05% to $716.44 million, down from $770.82 million in July-April of FY23, EPB data stated.

Another potential export sector, engineering products, again fetched a negative growth of 0.4% to $436.35 million, down from $438.11 million in the same period of last FY.

