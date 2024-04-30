A glance at the most important news of the day

Daily Brief

TBS Report
30 April, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2024, 05:32 pm

A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
30 April, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2024, 05:32 pm
A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Tuesday (30 April), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Bangladesh achieves significant improvement in macro performance: IMF

Bangladesh has achieved significant improvement in macro performance, observed the International Monetary Fund (IMF). During a virtual briefing from Singapore today, Krishna Srinivasan, the director of the Asia and Pacific department of the IMF, said there have also been improvements in the monetary policy framework and fiscal performance.

Tax exemptions phase-out can boost revenue by Tk60,000 crore: Ahsan H Mansur

Bangladesh can raise Tk60,000 crore in the short term by gradually phasing out certain tax exemptions over three to four years, said Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of the Policy Research Institute (PRI). "This could be implemented immediately, while other reform measures will take more time to design and implement," he said at a discussion titled 'Bangladesh's Domestic Resource Mobilisation: Imperatives and a Roadmap' organised by PRI in Dhaka today. 

Rain likely on 4-5 May: Met office

Mild to moderate rain or thundershowers can be expected in many parts of the country, including the capital, on 4-5 May. Such rains, however, are less likely to bring significant changes to the intensity of the ongoing heatwave, Meteorologist Md Shahinur Islam said while sharing the rain forecast at a press conference today.

Schools will be kept open on Friday if needed: Education minister

Schools will be kept open on Fridays if needed to complete the curriculum, Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury said today at a press briefing at the Secretariat. He said if needed, they would also keep schools open on Saturdays.

US warns ICC action on Israel would hurt cease-fire chances

The US and its allies are concerned that the International Criminal Court may issue arrest warrants for Israeli officials just as the country is getting closer to a ceasefire agreement with Hamas, potentially jeopardising a deal, people familiar with the matter said. The worry is that Israel would back out of a truce if the ICC proceeds with the warrants, according to two of the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations.

 

