Dhaka, Thimphu agree to enhance cooperation in trade, connectivity, electricity

Bangladesh

UNB
25 March, 2024, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2024, 02:13 pm

Related News

Dhaka, Thimphu agree to enhance cooperation in trade, connectivity, electricity

UNB
25 March, 2024, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2024, 02:13 pm
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud meets with Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck at his place of residence in Dhaka on Monday, 25 March. Photo: UNB
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud meets with Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck at his place of residence in Dhaka on Monday, 25 March. Photo: UNB

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud today met Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck at his place of residence in Dhaka.

At the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction at the current excellent level of cooperation between the two countries.

They agreed to enhance cooperation in the areas of trade and commerce, connectivity, power, agriculture, education, culture, people-to-people contact etc.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Bhutanese King arrived in Dhaka on Monday morning.

This is the first state visit by any foreign dignitary since the formation of the new government after the January 7 national election.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and First Lady received the King and his delegation members, who arrived in the city at 10am on a special flight.

Bhutan was the first country to recognise the newly independent Bangladesh on December 6 in 1971 when the 3rd King of Bhutan sent a message of recognition by telegram.

Since then, Bangladesh and Bhutan have shared a special multidimensional bilateral relationship. Immediately after the independence, the Bhutanese government took the initiative to establish diplomatic relations with Bangladesh, and consequently, formal diplomatic relations were established on 12 April 1973.

Top News

Bangladesh-Bhutan / Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck / Bhutan / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kumudini Hajong. Sketch: TBS

Tonko Andolon: A forgotten slice of history

6h | Panorama
The mob and chaos of the iftar time metro rush— are recipes for disaster. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The last ride of the day: Going home to catch iftar on metro rail

6h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Helping little ones learn with fun: 4 gifts for your kids

2h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Book nook shelf inserts: A glimpse into a miniature world

2h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Russia's missile launched in Kyiv – Lviv

Russia's missile launched in Kyiv – Lviv

1h | Videos
Delicious Chicken Bharta

Delicious Chicken Bharta

1h | Videos
Gazans are dying indiscriminately in Al-Shifa hospital raid

Gazans are dying indiscriminately in Al-Shifa hospital raid

3h | Videos
Will Modi become the Prime Minister of India again?

Will Modi become the Prime Minister of India again?

19h | Videos