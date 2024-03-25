Dhaka, Thimphu agree to enhance cooperation in trade, connectivity, electricity

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud meets with Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck at his place of residence in Dhaka on Monday, 25 March. Photo: UNB

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud today met Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck at his place of residence in Dhaka.

At the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction at the current excellent level of cooperation between the two countries.

They agreed to enhance cooperation in the areas of trade and commerce, connectivity, power, agriculture, education, culture, people-to-people contact etc.

The Bhutanese King arrived in Dhaka on Monday morning.

This is the first state visit by any foreign dignitary since the formation of the new government after the January 7 national election.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and First Lady received the King and his delegation members, who arrived in the city at 10am on a special flight.

Bhutan was the first country to recognise the newly independent Bangladesh on December 6 in 1971 when the 3rd King of Bhutan sent a message of recognition by telegram.

Since then, Bangladesh and Bhutan have shared a special multidimensional bilateral relationship. Immediately after the independence, the Bhutanese government took the initiative to establish diplomatic relations with Bangladesh, and consequently, formal diplomatic relations were established on 12 April 1973.