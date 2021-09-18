Daily Covid deaths drop to 35, infections lowest in 4 months

The number of daily Covid-19 deaths fell further as the country reported 35 more casualties in 24 hours till Saturday at 8am.

During the period, 1,190 more people tested positive for the virus, which is the lowest in around four months.

Health officials, meanwhile, recorded the positivity rate at 6.05% after testing 19,668 samples across the country.

The country saw 38 deaths from Covid-19 and 1,907 new cases in the previous day.

The death rate remained unchanged at 1.76%.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,182 and the infection tally climbed to 15,41,300.

Among the deaths reported on Saturday, 19 died in Dhaka division, six in Chattogram, three in Rajshahi and Khulna each, two in Sylhet, and one each in Barishal and Rangpur divisions.

Also, 1,645 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.23% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,490 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,692 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported 10 days later.