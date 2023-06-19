Bangladesh reports 153 more Covid-19 cases

Bangladesh reported 153 more Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours till Monday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 2,041,623, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,457 as no new fatalities were reported.

The daily case test positivity increased to 92.29 percent from Sunday's 7.75 percent as 1647 samples were tested.

The recovery rate stands at 98.33 percent. However, the death rate remained unchanged at 1.44 percent.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 in 2021 and highest number of fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year.