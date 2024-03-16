Bangladesh reports 36 Covid-19 cases in 24hrs

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

UNB
16 March, 2024, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2024, 05:55 pm

Bangladesh reports 36 Covid-19 cases in 24hrs

UNB
16 March, 2024, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2024, 05:55 pm
Representational image: WHO
Representational image: WHO

Bangladesh reported 36 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total Covid-19 caseload rose to 2,049,121, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,492 as no new fatalities were reported during this period.

The daily case test positivity rate stood at 4.63 percent as 778 samples were tested, said the DGHS.

The recovery and death rates stood at 98.40 percent and 1.44 per cent, respectively.

 

