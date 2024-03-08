Bangladesh reports one more Covid-19 death, 49 cases in 24hrs

Health

UNB
08 March, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2024, 05:28 pm

Related News

Bangladesh reports one more Covid-19 death, 49 cases in 24hrs

UNB
08 March, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2024, 05:28 pm
Representational image: WHO
Representational image: WHO

Bangladesh reported one more COVID-19-linked death and 49 fresh cases in 24 hours till Friday (8 March) morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total fatalities rose to 29,492 and caseload to 2,048,847 according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate stood at 6.46 percent as 758 samples were tested, said the DGHS.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The recovery and death rates remained unchanged at 98.39 percent and 1.44 per cent, respectively.

Bangladesh / Top News

Covid / Covid -19 in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Sultana's Dream: Has it come true?

6m | Features
Illustrated: Collected

Women in lead: Miles to go, yet achievable. But how?

21m | Features
Illustration: Collected

International Women's Day: Celebrating women's achievements and pushing for equality

2h | Features
Empowering men to empower women: A path towards gender equality

Empowering men to empower women: A path towards gender equality

2h | Features

More Videos from TBS

The cheese produced by the women of Thakurgaon is on the way to export

The cheese produced by the women of Thakurgaon is on the way to export

2h | Videos
There is no Bangladeshi school in Kuwait

There is no Bangladeshi school in Kuwait

20h | Videos
Why self-confidence is key to women's development

Why self-confidence is key to women's development

21m | Videos
Women presence in bank boards drops to 13.51%

Women presence in bank boards drops to 13.51%

4h | Videos