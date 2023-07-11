Bangladesh sees one more Covid-19 death since 27 June, 66 cases in 24hrs

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

UNB
11 July, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2023, 08:11 pm

Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

Bangladesh reported one more death linked with Covid-19 and 66 fresh cases in 24 hours till Tuesday, which is the first Covid-related death in the country since 27 June.

With the new numbers, the country's total fatalities rose to 29,463 and caseload to 2,043,288 according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rose to 4.42 percent from Monday's 3.88 percent as 1,198 samples were tested.

However, the death and recovery rate remained unchanged at 1.44 percent and 98.38 percent, respectively, DGHS said.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 in 2021 and highest number of fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year.

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

