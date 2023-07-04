Bangladesh reports 86 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

UNB
04 July, 2023, 06:45 pm
04 July, 2023, 06:45 pm

Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

Bangladesh reported 86 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours till Tuesday.

With the new cases, the country's total caseload rose to 20,42,854, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,462 as no new fatalities were reported.

The current positivity rate was recorded 3.80 percent. A total of 2,226 samples were tested within this period.

The death and recovery rates remained at 1.44 percent and 98.36 percent, respectively, DGHS said.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 in 2021 and highest number of fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year.

 

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

