AstraZeneca to supply Covid-19 antibody cocktail to Singapore

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
11 December, 2021, 09:35 am
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 09:40 am

The logo for AstraZeneca is seen outside its North America headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, US, March 22, 2021. Photo: Reuters
The logo for AstraZeneca is seen outside its North America headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, US, March 22, 2021. Photo: Reuters

AstraZeneca said on Friday it will supply Singapore with its Covid-19 antibody cocktail, Evusheld, by the end of the year.

Evusheld can act as another layer of protection, alongside vaccines, for people who are at high risk of Covid-19 infection, according to AstraZeneca's statement.

The company did not specify how many courses of the treatment would be supplied to the Southeast Asian city-state.

The US Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorised the use  infections in individuals with weak immune systems or a history of severe side effects from coronavirus vaccines.

