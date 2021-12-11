AstraZeneca to supply Covid-19 antibody cocktail to Singapore
AstraZeneca said on Friday it will supply Singapore with its Covid-19 antibody cocktail, Evusheld, by the end of the year.
Evusheld can act as another layer of protection, alongside vaccines, for people who are at high risk of Covid-19 infection, according to AstraZeneca's statement.
The company did not specify how many courses of the treatment would be supplied to the Southeast Asian city-state.
