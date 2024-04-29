Bangladeshi migrant worker in Singapore dies in forklift accident

TBS Report
29 April, 2024, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 02:21 pm

The incident happened on 16 April, with Biswas succumbing to his wounds on 22 April

Biswas Sanjay Kumar. Photo: The Straits Times
Biswas Sanjay Kumar. Photo: The Straits Times

A Bangladeshi migrant worker at a salvage yard in Singapore's Sungei Kadut was struck in the neck by a forklift and later died of his wounds, The Straits Times reports.

It said the forklift driver at the Beng Cheng Metal company did not call for an ambulance, instead opting to use his own car to drive Biswas Sanjay Kumar, 37, to the hospital. 

The incident happened on 16 April, with Biswas succumbing to his wounds on 22 April. 

The death was confirmed by Alvin Lim, one of the directors of the company.

"He had been with the company for only one month, so it's very unfortunate. It was an accident, and we are still in shock," he told The Straits Times.

Lim said on the day of the accident, Biswas, who was hired as a driver, was shouting out instructions to the forklift driver operating the machine.

When Biswas suddenly went quiet, the forklift driver was alerted. He saw Biswas lying on the ground.

Lim said, "The [forklift driver] had a car and when he saw what happened, he panicked. He thought the best and fastest way was to take him  [Biswas] to hospital himself."

