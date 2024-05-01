AstraZeneca admits in court that its Covid vaccine can cause rare side-effect ‘TTS’, what is it?

Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca has accepted for the first time that its Covid vaccine "can, in very rare cases, cause TTS". The admission was made in a legal document submitted to the High Court in February.

The company stated in the document that TTS can happen even if there is no vaccination, adding that expert testimony will be required to determine causation in every individual case.

AstraZeneca has been fighting a class action lawsuit that alleges its Covid vaccine, which was developed with the help of University of Oxford, has led to several deaths and serious injury.

According to the attorneys, some households faced a "devastating effect" of the vaccination.

Last year, Jamie Scott, the father of two, filed a first complaint against the British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company.

In his complaint, Scott mentioned that he developed a "blood clot and a bleed on his brain", leaving him with a severe brain impairment. He blamed his situation on AstraZeneca Covid vaccine, which he received in April 2021. The hospital even informed his wife that Scott would not be able to survive. AstraZeneca is fighting these claims in the court.

Responding to Scott's lawyers in May 2023, AstraZeneca said that "we do not accept that TTS is caused by the vaccine at a generic level".

A very rare syndrome known as thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) is characterised by blood clots (thrombosis) and low platelet counts (thrombocytopenia). It is also termed as VITT, which stands for 'vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia'.

A blood clot that forms in a blood vessel can cause thrombosis, which can reduce blood flow in an affected blood vessel.

Thrombocytopenia occurs during low blood's platelet count in body. Normally, platelets aid in the blood's ability to clot to prevent excessive bleedings.

Link between TTS and AstraZeneca Covid vaccine

After the roll out of Covid vaccine, researchers discovered a connection between the vaccine and VITT. The claimants' attorneys contend that VITT is a subset of TTS, despite the fact that AstraZeneca does not seem to be aware of this distinction.

Speaking to Telegraph, Scott's wife Kate said: "The medical world has acknowledged for a long time that VITT was caused by the vaccine. It's only AstraZeneca who have questioned whether Jamie's condition was caused by the jab."

Calling AstraZeneca's admission a "progress" after three years of battle, she said, "We would like to see more from them and the Government. It's time for things to move more quickly."

She further demanded AstraZeneca to issue an apology, fair compensation for her family and other families who have been affected. "We have the truth on our side, and we are not going to give up."

Fifty one cases have been filed in the High Court, wherein victims and their bereaved relatives are requesting damages in excess of £100 million.

Meanwhile, AstraZeneca stated in a statement: "Our sympathy goes out to anyone who has lost loved ones or reported health problems."

Emphasising that patient safety is their highest priority, it added, "Regulatory authorities have clear and stringent standards to ensure the safe use of all medicines, including vaccines."