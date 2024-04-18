Singapore loses 'World’s Best Airport' crown to Qatar

World+Biz

Bloomberg
18 April, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2024, 07:04 pm

Related News

Singapore loses 'World’s Best Airport' crown to Qatar

This year the title has switched, with 12-time winner Singapore being edged out of the top spot by its Middle Eastern rival in the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2024.

Bloomberg
18 April, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2024, 07:04 pm
Passengers wearing protective face masks amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak sit next to signs with precautions for COVID-19, as they wait for their flights, at the Hamad International Airport, Doha, Qatar, August 10, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Passengers wearing protective face masks amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak sit next to signs with precautions for COVID-19, as they wait for their flights, at the Hamad International Airport, Doha, Qatar, August 10, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

The race for the "world's best airport" crown has been a two-horse affair in recent years, with Doha's Hamad International and Singapore Changi leading the pack.

This year the title has switched, with 12-time winner Singapore being edged out of the top spot by its Middle Eastern rival in the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2024.

In a strong showing for Asia, Seoul Incheon bagged third place — also being named 2024's most family friendly airport — while Tokyo's twin facilities of Haneda and Narita took fourth and fifth spots.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Hong Kong airport saw a significant boost, up 22 positions to 11th place after the city shook off its Covid-19 hangover and passenger numbers rose.

Once again US airports were nowhere to be seen near the top of the table, with the highest ranked, Seattle-Tacoma, slipping six places to 24.

Europe continued to have a strong showing, with Paris Charles de Gaulle, Munich, Zurich and Istanbul all maintaining positions in the top 10.

In other moves:

  • New York's JFK fell five places to 93rd; LaGuardia rose from 57 to 33
  • Melbourne remained the top ranked Australian airport, steady in 19th place
  • London Heathrow jumped one spot to 21st, while Gatwick was up seven to 48
  • Japan's Okinawa was the biggest climber, from 199th to 91st position

"This year HIA celebrates its milestone 10th year of operations and we are truly honored that passengers have voted us Best Airport in the World for a third time," said Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer Badr Al Meer.

The Skytrax World Airport Awards are determined by customer satisfaction survey.

These are the world's best airports of 2024, alongside last year's rankings:

  1. Doha Hamad (2)
  2. Singapore Changi (1)
  3. Seoul Incheon (4)
  4. Tokyo Haneda (3)
  5. Tokyo Narita (9)
  6. Paris CDG (5)
  7. Dubai (17)
  8. Munich (7)
  9. Zurich (8)
  10. Istanbul (6)
  11. Hong Kong (33)
  12. Rome Fiumicino (13)
  13. Vienna (11)
  14. Helsinki-Vantaa (12)
  15. Madrid-Barajas (10)
  16. Centrair Nagoya (16)
  17. Vancouver (20)
  18. Kansai (15)
  19. Melbourne (19)
  20. Copenhagen (14)

Top News

airport / qatar / Singapore

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Red Sea has unique marine habitats, including coral reefs, mangroves and sea grass beds. Photo: Mike G Rutherford

The bedazzling Red Sea and a futile search for dugongs

8h | Earth
Bioplastic films are coming out as final products after multistep processing of cotton-dust cellulose. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Compostable packaging is made locally. Why is plastic still everywhere?

10h | Panorama
Stranded in though sits an elderly woman in Geneva Camp. Photo: Anwar Ehtesham

Echoes of exile: Stories from Geneva Camp's heart

1d | In Focus
Attendees walk past signage for the IMF and World Bank spring meetings outside the IMF HQ in Washington, DC on 15 April. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

The Bretton Woods institutions we need

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will the UK's anti-tobacco laws work?

Will the UK's anti-tobacco laws work?

51m | Videos
Chelsea lead spending on agents fees

Chelsea lead spending on agents fees

1h | Videos
China's growth in the first quarter was higher than expected

China's growth in the first quarter was higher than expected

4h | Videos
India's first solar city Sanchi

India's first solar city Sanchi

5h | Videos