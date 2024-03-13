Where is the ship now?

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 March, 2024, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2024, 02:04 pm

The International Maritime Bureau (IMB) has shared an image of the latest position of the ship hijacked by Somali pirates in the Indian Ocean on Monday morning.
According to the image, it is heading towards Somalia.

Seven-eight armed pirates are most likely heading towards their camp on the Somali coast, according to a crew member who managed to send a voice message to his peer yesterday.

The vessel is owned by SR Shipping, a Chattogram-based company owned by KSRM Group.  

Meanwhile, authorities concerned said it might take days before an operation can be launched to rescue the hijacked ship and its crew.

Shahriar Jahan Rahat, deputy managing director of KSRM Group, told The Business Standard that the company will give the utmost importance in rescuing the 23 crew members on board when the communication process starts.

"They will kill us one by one if they do not get ransom," these were the chilling words of a worker, Uddin Mohammad Nur, onboard the ship. 

The crew on the ship could not be contacted after 6pm yesterday.

