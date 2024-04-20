MV Abdullah to arrive in Dubai port tomorrow

TBS Report
20 April, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2024, 08:56 pm

MV Abdullah to arrive in Dubai port tomorrow

The vessel will return to Chattogram after discharging coal at the Dubai Port

TBS Report
20 April, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2024, 08:56 pm
Warships of EU naval forces escort the MV Abdullah after the release. Photo: X (Twitter)
Warships of EU naval forces escort the MV Abdullah after the release. Photo: X (Twitter)

The MV Abdullah will arrive at Dubai's Al Hamriya port tomorrow around 4:00pm, Kabir Group, the owner of the ship, said today (20 April).

Mehrul Karim, CEO of Kabir Group, said according to the position and speed of the ship, it will reach the outer anchorage of Dubai Port by 4:00pm Bangladesh time tomorrow. 

All 23 sailors are safe, he said.

On 14 April, 33 days after being taken over by pirates, the MV Abdullah was released. 

The ship was escorted through the high-risk area by warships from India and the European Union.

Currently, there are no more guards as the ship has already crossed the high-risk zone. The vessel is being monitored via satellite, the Kabir Group said.

The vessel will return to Chattogram after discharging coal at the Dubai Port. It is expected to reach Bangladesh in the first week of May with 21 sailors. The other two will travel through air.

The MV Abdullah was taken hostage by Somali pirates on 12 March in the Indian Ocean on its way from Mozambique to Dubai with 55,000 metric tonnes of coal.

