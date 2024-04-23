MV Abdullah anchors at UAE's AL Hamriya Port

TBS Report
23 April, 2024, 08:35 am
Last modified: 23 April, 2024, 08:41 am

Warships of EU naval forces escort the MV Abdullah after the release. Photo: X (Twitter)
Warships of EU naval forces escort the MV Abdullah after the release. Photo: X (Twitter)

Bangladeshi flag carrier MV Abdullah anchored at the AL Hamriya Port of Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Monday (22 April) night with 23 crew members, nine days after the ship was freed from the captivity of Somali pirates.

Officials of KSRM Group, the owner company of the ship, welcomed the ship's captain and other sailors with flowers upon their arrival at the port.

KSRM Group Deputy Directory Shahriar Jahan Rahat, CEO Meherul Karim were present on the occasion along with officials of the Embassy of Bangladesh in UAE.

"The ship anchored at the Al Hamriya Port at around 9:45pm Bangladesh time on Monday," said KSRM CEO Meherul.

The MV Abdullah was en route from Mozambique to the UAE carrying 50,000 tons of coal when it was hijacked on 12 March. This incident marks the second time a vessel owned by Kabir Group has been targeted by Somali pirates. Earlier in 2010, another ship the MV Jahan Moni of KSRM Group was held captive for 100 days before the crew's release upon ransom payment.

MV Abdullah and its crew were released after 33 days of captivity following a hefty ransom payment of $5 million.

 

