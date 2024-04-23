MV Abdullah to return to Bangladesh carrying all 23 sailors in mid-May

Bangladeshi flag carrier MV Abdullah, which was recently freed from the captivity of Somali pirates, will return to Bangladesh carrying all of its 23 sailors next month after unloading cargo at the Al Hamriya port in Dubai.

"The sailors are all fine and healthy. They have decided to return to Bangladesh by ship together," said Mehrul Karim, CEO of Kabir Group.

They are expected to return to Bangladesh in mid-May, he added.

After being freed from the pirates of Somalia, MV Abdullah arrived at the outer anchorage of Al Hamriya port on 21 April.

MV Abdullah at the Al Hamriya port in Dubai pic.twitter.com/UTPp2I2Qzw— The Business Standard (@tbsnewsbd) April 23, 2024

After arriving at the port jetty from outer anchorage on 22 April at 10pm, the cargo unloading started at 12:00am Bangladesh time.

"Coal is being unloaded from the MV Abdullah ship. Everything is going well. It will take five days to complete cargo clearance," said Mehrul Karim.

On the way from Mozambique to Dubai with 55,000 tonnes of coal, MV Abdullah was taken hostage by Somali pirates on 12 March in the Indian Ocean.

After paying a ransom to the pirates, MV Abdullah was freed and left for Dubai on 14 April.