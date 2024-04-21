MV Abdullah reaches Dubai’s Al Hamriya Port

TBS Report
21 April, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2024, 06:36 pm

MV Abdullah reaches Dubai’s Al Hamriya Port

All the crew members are in good health and the ship is also in good condition

Warships of EU naval forces escort the MV Abdullah after the release. Photo: X (Twitter)
Warships of EU naval forces escort the MV Abdullah after the release. Photo: X (Twitter)

The MV Abdullah arrived at Dubai's Al Hamriya port at 4:30pm, Kabir Group, the owner of the ship, said today (21 April).  

Confirming the matter, Kabir Group CEO Mehrul Karim told The Business Standard that all the crew members are in good health and the ship is also in good condition.   

"After departing from the Somali coast on 14 April, the ship was escorted by EU Naval Forces Warships until it crossed the high-risk area. Following an eight-day voyage, the ship reached the outer anchorage of Al Hamriya port around 2:30pm local time (4:30pm Bangladesh time) and anchored at Bravo Anchorage of the port," he said.

The official said, "Now the ship is waiting for the next instruction of the Al Hamriya Port Authority. The ship is expected to get berthing permission at the port this evening or tomorrow morning."

The vessel will return to Chattogram after discharging coal at the Dubai Port. It is expected to reach Bangladesh in the first week of May with 21 sailors. The other two will travel through air.

The MV Abdullah was taken hostage by Somali pirates on 12 March in the Indian Ocean on its way from Mozambique to Dubai with 55,000 metric tonnes of coal.

On 14 April, 33 days after being taken over by pirates, the MV Abdullah was released.

