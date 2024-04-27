MV Abdullah leaves Dubai for Mina Saqr port in UAE

The Bangladeshi flagged MV Abdullah, which was hijacked by Somali pirates and released after 33 days, has left Dubai's Al Hamriah Port after unloading 55,000 tonnes of coal on Saturday evening.

The ship is now on its way to Mina Saqr, another port in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), for loading cargo, Meherul Karim, chief executive officer of KSRM Group, told The Business Standard.

"MV Abdullah finished unloading its cargo at Al Hamriyah Port on Saturday morning and left the port at 5:30pm local time [8:30pm Bangladesh Time] with all its 23 crew members.

"It may take six hours to reach Mina Saqr. After loading cargo, the ship will leave for Chattogram Port in the second week of May, he added.

He also said all the crew members were in good health and happy to return home by ship.

On 12 March, MV Abdullah, carrying 55,000 tonnes of coal from Mozambique to Dubai, was captured by Somali pirates, along with 23 sailors.

The ship and crew members were freed from the captivity of pirates on 14 April after payment of ransom. On the same day, the ship left for Al Hamriyah Port.

The ship was escorted by warships of EU Naval Forces until it crossed the high-risk area. The ship reached the outer anchorage of Al Hamriyah Port on 21 April. The next day the ship was berthed at the port and started unloading cargo.