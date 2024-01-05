University Teachers' Network writes open letter rejecting JS polls

The University Teachers' Network, a platform for private and public university teachers, has rejected the 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls slated for 7 January, expressing concern and apprehension about the elections.

In an open letter, sent on Friday (5 January) by Dhaka University Professor Gitiara Nasreen on behalf of the organisation, it said, "An acceptable and participatory election is the main source of legitimacy of any democratic regime. As the elections of 2014 and 2018 were not acceptable, the entire governance system is in a crisis of legitimacy.

"And to overcome this crisis of legitimacy, getting consent from Western superpowers and regional powers to stay in power became the main task of the rulers in the last decade."

Highlighting various contexts in the open letter, the Teachers' Network said, "The country is in a clear political crisis today. We hoped that, learning from experience, efforts to hold a free, competitive and impartial election based on consensus would be shared by all. But we were disappointed.

"The election which is going to be held on 7 January, will not be able to give the people anything other than the renewal of absolute power of the current rulers."

It further said, "Considering the state of the country's economy and the position of Bangladesh in the geopolitical framework, such a questionable election can lead the future of the country to deep darkness.

"We think that the government itself has to solve the crisis that has emerged in a democratic way."