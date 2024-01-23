EC sues Ex-Brahmanbaria MP over alleged use of threats in election campaign

The Election Commission has filed a lawsuit against the defeated Awami League candidate Badruddoza Md Farhad Hossain over allegations of making threats to a Union Parishad chairman during the election campaign of Brahmanbaria-1 (Nasirnagar) parliamentary seat.

The case was filed by Nasirnagar Upazila Election Officer Shahidul Islam at Nasirnagar police station on Sunday night, although the information was disclosed a day later on Monday (22 January).

Farhad Hossain is a former Member of the Parliament from Brahmanbaria-1 (Nasirnagar) constituency. Independent candidate Syed AK Ekramuzzaman defeated him in the recently concluded 12th parliamentary election and was elected as the new MP from the seat.

Earlier on 11 January, Election Commission, Deputy Secretary (Law) Md Abdus Salam in a letter directed the Nasirnagar upazila election officer to file a case against former MP Farhad Hossain.

In the letter, referring to the election inquiry committee's report, it was said that the commission decided to file a legal suit against the former MP in the concerned police station.

According to the case documents, Awami League candidate Farhad Hossain allegedly threatened to remove the name of Kunda Union Parishad Chairman Nasir Uddin from Nasirnagar during an election campaign held at the Kunda High School grounds of Nasirnagar upazila on 22 December last year. The Election Investigation Committee took notice of the incident, issued a show-cause notice to Farhad Hossain, and filed a formal report with the Election Commission.

Consequently, the Election Commission directed Nasirnagar Upazila election officer Shahidul Islam to file a case against Farhad Hossain Sangram under Article 73 of the People's Representation Order, 1972, and Rule 18 of the Rules of Conduct of Political Parties and Candidates in Parliamentary Elections, 2008.

Shahidul Islam confirmed that the case was filed in accordance with the written direction from the Election Commission.

When contacted, Nasirnagar police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Shohag Rana said, "Police has registered the case filed by the election officer and started an investigation into the incident."