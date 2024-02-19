Reserved women's seat: Nominations of all 50 candidates valid

The Election Commission declared nominations of all 50 aspiring to run in the Jatiya Sangsad elections of the reserved seats for women as valid today (19 February).

"We have received 50 nomination papers against the total 50 reserved seats for women. Each submission was carefully reviewed. No complaints regarding any nomination were filed. Therefore, nominations of all candidates are now officially valid," Moniruzzaman Talukder, returning officer of the election, told reporters in the capital on the day.

According to the commission, 48 candidates from the Awami League and its alliance, including independent candidates, submitted nomination papers. Besides, two aspirants from the Jatiyo Party submitted their nomination papers against the reserved seats in the 12th Parliament.

"If no one withdraws their candidature by 25 February, the last date of withdrawal, then we will begin the process to declare them winners uncontested as they are the only candidates from their respective areas," Moniruzzaman, also joint secretary at the EC, said.

According to the poll schedule, aspirants can appeal till 22 February while its settlement deadline is 24 February and symbol allocation on 27 February.

The reserved seats for women are allocated to political parties in proportion to their number of seats in the parliament. Accordingly, 48 seats are allocated to the Awami League and its alliance, and two to Jatiyo Party.