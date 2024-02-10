Last national election was open to all AL members for sake of democracy: PM Hasina

Bangladesh

UNB
10 February, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2024, 03:35 pm

Related News

Last national election was open to all AL members for sake of democracy: PM Hasina

UNB
10 February, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2024, 03:35 pm
A file photo of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Photo: PID
A file photo of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said if she did not allow her party members to take part in the recently concluded national election as independent candidates the democracy of the country would have been snatched away.

"If the election was not open to all AL members, then not only would the election have been tainted, but the democracy of the country would have been jeopardised," she said while delivering her introductory speech at the extended meeting of Awami League at her official residence Ganabhaban.

Highlighting the importance of the election in maintaining the country's status as a developing nation, the premier said, "We should not forget the election manifesto that we announced before the election.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

She stressed the need to adhere to the promises made in the manifesto, emphasising its role in shaping budget formulations each year.

Hasina, also the head of the ruling Awami League, said that her party has opened the upcoming upazila elections for all her party members to ensure inclusivity and participation.

"We will also evaluate the extent of our efforts for the common people during our 15-year tenure in power, and identify those who failed to deliver. This process will reveal who is truly accepted by the people," she said.

She further issued a warning against any sort of confrontation during the forthcoming local government elections.

She said, "We unequivocally oppose any confrontation. Strict measures will be taken against any individuals responsible for such actions, regardless of their affiliations."

Top News

Sheikh Hasina / PM Sheikh Hasina / JS polls / 12th JS Polls / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Emtiaz Kabir Iftu. Photo: Courtesy

An incredible journey cut short by tragedy

7h | Panorama
A hardcover copy of ‘The BBC: Myth of A Public Service’ by Tom Mills. Photo: Collected

Debunking the myth: Is the BBC really a ‘free’ public broadcaster?

4h | Panorama
One of the potential crises that will be aggravated by printing more money is that it will further destabilise the taka. Photo: TBS

The consequences of printing money to save sick banks and repay debts

7h | Panorama
Far from being a choice based on mere frivolity or even necessity, hair colour lets us define our identities like nothing else. Photo: Barberette

Funky fuschia or muted maroon? The best hair salons in Dhaka to dye your hair

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Bullets land on Hoaikong border from Myanmar

Bullets land on Hoaikong border from Myanmar

30m | Videos
Enter in market corrections

Enter in market corrections

1h | Videos
Who is next PM of Pakistan?

Who is next PM of Pakistan?

3h | Videos
Russia angry on Ecuador this time

Russia angry on Ecuador this time

3h | Videos