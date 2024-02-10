Last national election was open to all AL members for sake of democracy: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said if she did not allow her party members to take part in the recently concluded national election as independent candidates the democracy of the country would have been snatched away.

"If the election was not open to all AL members, then not only would the election have been tainted, but the democracy of the country would have been jeopardised," she said while delivering her introductory speech at the extended meeting of Awami League at her official residence Ganabhaban.

Highlighting the importance of the election in maintaining the country's status as a developing nation, the premier said, "We should not forget the election manifesto that we announced before the election.

She stressed the need to adhere to the promises made in the manifesto, emphasising its role in shaping budget formulations each year.

Hasina, also the head of the ruling Awami League, said that her party has opened the upcoming upazila elections for all her party members to ensure inclusivity and participation.

"We will also evaluate the extent of our efforts for the common people during our 15-year tenure in power, and identify those who failed to deliver. This process will reveal who is truly accepted by the people," she said.

She further issued a warning against any sort of confrontation during the forthcoming local government elections.

She said, "We unequivocally oppose any confrontation. Strict measures will be taken against any individuals responsible for such actions, regardless of their affiliations."