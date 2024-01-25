Women's reserved seats: 22 leaders from Ctg vying for a slice of the pie

As nearly two dozen women leaders from the Chattogram region prepare for the parliamentary race to secure reserved seats in the 12th National Parliament, the spotlight shines on influential and proactive members of the ruling Awami League (AL) as well as the family members of late AL leaders.

The Election Commission is poised to announce the election schedule for the 50 reserved seats out of a total of 350 seats, in accordance with the 15th Amendment to the Constitution of Bangladesh, later this week.

The election is expected to take place in February.

In the recently concluded national election, AL secured 223 seats, with the Jatiyo Party (JaPa) clinching 11; meanwhile Jasad, Workers Party, and Kalyan Party each secured one. Additionally, independent candidates won from 62 seats.

Under the proportional representation system, the Awami League is expected to obtain 38 seats (including two from Jasad and Workers Party, which won the boat symbol), the JaPa is set to secure two, and independent candidates could claim 10 reserved seats.

In the 11th Parliament, there were two MPs elected from Chattogram, one from Cox's Bazar, and one each from the three districts of Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT).

Members of Parliament from Chattogram district include late Awami League presidium member Ataur Rahman Khan Kaiser's daughter and Finance and Planning Secretary of Awami League central committee Wasika Ayesha Khan, former Fatikchari MP Rafiqul Anwar's daughter Khadijatul Anwar Soni. Cox's Bazar Mohila Awami League President Kaniz Fatema Ahmed, who is also the wife of former MP and Cox's Bazar Zilla Parishad Chairman Mostak Ahmed Chowdhury, was elected from the district. Khagrachari Mohila Awami League Organising Secretary Basanti Chakma was elected from the district.

Among the region's current MPs of the reserved seats for women, AL candidate Khadijatul Anwar Soni got elected from the Chattogram-5 (Fatikchari) constituency with the boat symbol.

Anticipation is building for an increased number of women MPs from the Chattogram region, given the presence of multiple influential women leaders seeking representation.

Wasika Ayesha Khan served as the president of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources in the 11th Parliament. Even before the formation of the cabinet, there was a strong buzz about her election. Thus, many consider her to have made it to the list while discussion on the remaining seat is underway.



Among the potential candidates from the port city district, the names of Chattogram metropolitan Mohila Awami League President and late Awami League leader ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury's wife Hasina Mohiuddin and former Minister Dr Afsarul Amin's wife Kamrunnesa have been making rounds.

Following the death of Dr Afsarul Amin, his eldest son Faisal Amin sought AL nomination for the parliamentary elections on behalf of his family. Although Faisal didn't get the AL nomination, the family is hopeful about Kamrunnesa.

Another prominent figure is Chattogram women's chamber member Jinat Sohana Chowdhury who is the chairman of Fermin Group of Industries and a member of BGMEA.

She is also active in politics as the legal secretary of Chattogram North District Mohila AL. While acting as a divisional coordinator of Suchinta Foundation Bangladesh, she came to the limelight by advocating for singing the National Anthem, chanting "Joy Bangla" slogans, promoting the history of the Liberation War and holding anti-militancy awareness programmes in madrasas.

Sabrina Chowdhury, a member of the forest and environment sub-committee of the AL, has also made it to the list of eligible candidates. She has been involved in Chhatra League politics for a long time. Her father Mazharul Haque Shah Chowdhury was the vice president of Cacsu AL and a former parliamentarian.

Apart from them, other influential leaders include - Chattogram metropolitan women affairs councillor Zobaira Nargis Khan, South District Mohila AL e President Chemon Ara Taiyab, General Secretary Shamima Harun Lubna, North District Mohila AL President Dilawa Yusuf, General Secretary Advocate Basanti Prabha Palit, late AL leader Moshalem Uddin Ahmed's wife Shireen Ahmad, former MP and Jasad leader Moin Uddin Khan Badal's wife Selina Khan Badal, Mohila AL central committee member Rizia Reza Chowdhury, who is also the wife of former Chattogram-15 (Satkania-Lohagara) MP Abu Reza Muhammad Nezamuddin Nadvi and daughter of late Jamaat leader Muminul Haque Chowdhury.

From Cox's Bazar, former MP and Cox's Bazar Zilla Parishad Chairman Mostak Ahmed Chowdhury's wife, Kaniz Fatema Ahmed, District Awami League Organising Secretary Nazneen Sarwar Kaveri, former member of parliament Ethin Rakhine, and central Awami League leader Ismat Ara and Ankitaz Ruby.