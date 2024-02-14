AL finalises 48 candidates for reserved seat elections

The ruling Awami League has finalised 48 candidates for the Jatiya Sangsad elections on the 50 reserved women's seats in the 12th Parliament.

The party will submit the list to returning officers of the Election Commission on 18 February, Obaidul Quader, general secretary of AL, said today (14 February) after an AL Parliamentary Nomination Board meeting at Ganabhaban, the official residence of the prime minister.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also the president of AL, chaired the meeting. Earlier, she met with the aspirant candidates for the upcoming elections.

Obaidul Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the 48 candidates were selected after scrutinising the nomination forms of 1,553 candidates for the reserved seats.

"With the permission of party president Sheikh Hasina, I am publishing the names of the nominated candidates of Awami League in 48 constituencies," he said.

The AL-nominated candidates are: Draupadi Devi Agarwala from Thakurgaon, Ashika Sultana from Nilphamari, Rezia Islam from Panchagarh, Rokeya Sultana from Joypurhat, Kohli Quddus from Natore, Zara Jabin Mahmood from Chapainawabganj, Runu Reza from Khulna, Farida Akter Banu from Bagerhat, Mst Farzana Sumi from Barguna, Khaleda Bahar Beauty from Bhola, Naznin Nahar Rashid from Patuakhali, Farida Yesmin from Narsingdi, Umme Farzana Sattar from Mymensigh, Nadia Bente Amin from Netrakona, Mahfuza Sultana from Joypurhat, Parveen Zaman from Jhenaidah, Aroma Dutta from Cumilla, Laila Parveen from Satkhira, Begum Monnujan Sufian from Khulna, Bedhura Ahmed Salam from Goplaganj, Shabnam Jahan, Parul Akter and Sabera Begum from Dhaka, Shammi Ahmed from Barishal, Naheed Ezaher Khan from Dhaka, Jharna Hasan from Faridpur, Fazilatun Nesa for Munshiganj, Shahida Tareque Dipti, Anima Mukti Gomes and Sheikh Anar Kali Putul from Dhaka, Masuda Siddique Rozi from Narsingdi, Tarana Halim and Begum Shamsun Nahar from Tangail, Meher Afroze from Gazipur, Aparajita Haque from Tangail, Hasina Bari Chowdhury from Dhaka, Nazma Akter from Gopalganj, Ruma Chakrabarti from Sylhet, Faridun Nahar Laily and Ashrafun Necha from Lakshmipur, Kanon Ara Begum from Noakhali, Shamima Harun from Chattogram, Farida Khanam from Noakhali, Dilwara Yusuf and Waseqa Ayesha Khan from Chattogram, Sanjida Khanam from Dhaka, Nasima Jaman Bobi from Rangpur and Joroti Tanchangya from Rangamati.