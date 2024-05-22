Truck hits, kills two in Pabna's Sujanagar

Truck hits, kills two in Pabna's Sujanagar

Legal action is being taken in this regard, said police

Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected
Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected

Two youths were killed as an oil-laden truck ran over them in Sujanagar upazila of Pabna yesterday (22 May) night.

The deceased were identified as Kamrul Islam, 38, son of Nawab Ali Khan of Char Sujanagar in Sujanagar upazila and Abdul Mannan, 40, son of late Bakkar Hossain of Masjidpara area of the same upazila.

Police and witnesses said the victims were talking at a tea shop near Sujanagar police station. At that time, the oil-laden truck, heading towards Nazirganj from Sujanagar Bazar, hit them while attempting to enter from the market road to the embankment road, leaving them dead on the spot.

On information, fire service personnel recovered the bodies.

Jalal Uddin, officer-in-charge of Sujanagar Police Station confirmed the matter.

Legal action is being taken in this regard, he said.

