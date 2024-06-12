Fire at Ctg garments factory warehouse

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 June, 2024, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2024, 03:05 pm

Related News

Fire at Ctg garments factory warehouse

6 units of fire service working to control the blaze

TBS Report
12 June, 2024, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2024, 03:05 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

A fire engulfed a warehouse of Gartex Garments Limited in City Gate area of Chattogram city.

The fire began around 10:30am today (12 June). 

Mohammad Abdullah, deputy assistant director of Chittagong Fire Service, said, six units are working on the spot after receiving information about the fire in the warehouse next to a garment in North Kattali area. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

However, the fire could not be brought under control till 12:30pm.

Bisshendra Das, security guard of the warehouse, said the warehouse that caught fire had a stock of garments. The stocked products were scheduled for shipment tomorrow (Thursday).

The fire service along with factory workers and locals have been trying to douse the fire, he added. The fire appears to have started from an electrical short circuit, he speculated.

Salaries of workers of the warehouse, owned by a Korean citizen, were paid on 6 June and they were supposed to get their bonus in a couple of days.

Top News / RMG

fire / Accident / Fire accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Green balconies: Cultivating mental wellbeing

48m | Thoughts
Tariq Saifullah worked as a game artist on the popular game &#039;Mukticamp&#039;, which is based on the Liberation War. Photo: Courtesy

Tariq Saifullah: From cartoonist to international game artist

1d | Panorama
Two Palestinian students with their Bangladeshi peers at Sher-E-Bangla Medical College &amp; Hospital. Photo: Courtesy

Palestinian students find support and hope in Bangladeshi universities

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Capturing your adventures on the go

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Animal markets have accumulated in Kuwait

Animal markets have accumulated in Kuwait

48m | Videos
Dinajpur litchi price is lower or higher than last year?

Dinajpur litchi price is lower or higher than last year?

2h | Videos
Patenga Container Terminal starts commercial journey

Patenga Container Terminal starts commercial journey

6h | Videos
Could Far-Right Parties Change Europe's Geopolitics?

Could Far-Right Parties Change Europe's Geopolitics?

17h | Videos