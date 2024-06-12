Fire at Ctg garments factory warehouse

A fire engulfed a warehouse of Gartex Garments Limited in City Gate area of Chattogram city.

The fire began around 10:30am today (12 June).

Mohammad Abdullah, deputy assistant director of Chittagong Fire Service, said, six units are working on the spot after receiving information about the fire in the warehouse next to a garment in North Kattali area.

However, the fire could not be brought under control till 12:30pm.

Bisshendra Das, security guard of the warehouse, said the warehouse that caught fire had a stock of garments. The stocked products were scheduled for shipment tomorrow (Thursday).

The fire service along with factory workers and locals have been trying to douse the fire, he added. The fire appears to have started from an electrical short circuit, he speculated.

Salaries of workers of the warehouse, owned by a Korean citizen, were paid on 6 June and they were supposed to get their bonus in a couple of days.