3 dead, 1 injured in separate road accidents in Kurigram, Gazipur

Three people have died in separate road accidents in Kurigram and Gazipur districts.

In Kurigram, a Jubo League activist was crushed to death by a sand-laden truck early today (2 June).

The deceased was identified as Md Islam Bhuttu, 46, a resident of the post office area in Kurigram municipality.

Locals said, a sand-laden truck coming from Chilmari around 12:30 am collided with a motorcycle, which Bhuttu was riding, leaving him dead on the spot.

On information, police seized the truck and took it to the police station.

Masudur Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kurigram Sadar Police Station, confirmed the incident.

In Gazipur, two people were killed when a truck hit a pick-up van in Sreepur upazila of Gazipur early Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Chanchal Roy, 30, driver of the pickup van and a resident of Sunamganj, and Ripon, 35, a resident of Mohammadpur in Dhaka. The injured Md Mamun, 40, is a resident of Barishal.

According to Mawna Fire Service sources, the speeding pickup van collided with a truck near the Jainabazar Road Divider area while en route to Bhaluka after delivering fish in Dhaka's Mohammadpur.

The front part of the pickup van was crushed and Chanchal Roy died on the spot. Critically injured Ripon was taken to Sreepur Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared him dead. The injured Mamun is being treated.

Mahbub Morshed, officer-in-charge of Mawna Highway Police Station confirmed the matter.