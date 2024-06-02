3 dead, 1 injured in separate road accidents in Kurigram, Gazipur

Bangladesh

UNB
02 June, 2024, 11:10 am
Last modified: 02 June, 2024, 11:33 am

Related News

3 dead, 1 injured in separate road accidents in Kurigram, Gazipur

UNB
02 June, 2024, 11:10 am
Last modified: 02 June, 2024, 11:33 am
Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected
Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected

Three people have died in separate road accidents in Kurigram and Gazipur districts. 

In Kurigram, a Jubo League activist was crushed to death by a sand-laden truck early today (2 June). 

The deceased was identified as Md Islam Bhuttu, 46, a resident of the post office area in Kurigram municipality.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Locals said, a sand-laden truck coming from Chilmari around 12:30 am collided with a motorcycle, which Bhuttu was riding, leaving him dead on the spot.

On information, police seized the truck and took it to the police station.

Masudur Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kurigram Sadar Police Station, confirmed the incident.

In Gazipur, two people were killed when a truck hit a pick-up van in Sreepur upazila of Gazipur early Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Chanchal Roy, 30, driver of the pickup van and a resident of Sunamganj, and Ripon, 35, a resident of Mohammadpur in Dhaka. The injured Md Mamun, 40, is a resident of Barishal.

According to Mawna Fire Service sources, the speeding pickup van collided with a truck near the Jainabazar Road Divider area while en route to Bhaluka after delivering fish in Dhaka's Mohammadpur.

The front part of the pickup van was crushed and Chanchal Roy died on the spot. Critically injured Ripon was taken to Sreepur Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared him dead. The injured Mamun is being treated.

Mahbub Morshed, officer-in-charge of Mawna Highway Police Station confirmed the matter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accident / road accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Babar Ali on the top of the world. Photo: Courtesy

When Babar Ali came face-to-face with climate change during his Everest-Lhotse summit

1d | Panorama
Even in Bangladesh’s major tourist destinations, options for recreational activities such as rides or trails are scarce for tourists. Photo: Minhaj Uddin

No roads lead to Bangladesh: The country's struggle to attract tourists

2d | Panorama
An area clear-felled for tobacco cultivation on the bank of the river Sangu in Bandarban. The chemicals used in tobacco farming also pollute the creeks – the main source of drinking water for hill communities. Photo: Syed Zakir Hussain

How tobacco farming is speeding up deforestation in the hills

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Can you tell the quality of a fabric?

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How time measurement systems evolved?

How time measurement systems evolved?

43m | Videos
How the Ceasefire Proposal Will Be Implemented?

How the Ceasefire Proposal Will Be Implemented?

11h | Videos
Why is England bringing back gold?

Why is England bringing back gold?

1h | Videos
What is the future of stranded Malaysian immigration aspirants?

What is the future of stranded Malaysian immigration aspirants?

15h | Videos