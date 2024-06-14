3 dead following head-on collision between cattle-laden truck, car in Tangail

Bangladesh

UNB
14 June, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2024, 06:55 pm

3 dead following head-on collision between cattle-laden truck, car in Tangail

The accident occurred around 2:30am in front of Bangabandhu Textile Engineering College at Bagutia on Tangail-Mymensing Highway

UNB
14 June, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2024, 06:55 pm
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Three people including two of a family were killed and three others were injured in a collision between a car and a cattle-laden truck in Kalihati upazila of the district in the early hours on Friday (14 Juen).

The accident occurred in front of Bangabandhu Textile Engineering College at Bagutia on Tangail-Mymensing Highway.

The deceased were identified as Akhkhor, elder son of Abdullah Al Mamun Rasel, his grandmother-in-law and the driver of the car Abul Hossain.

The age of the deceased could not be ascertained.

The injured Abdullah Al Mamun Rasel, his wife and their younger son are receiving treatment at Jamalpur MA Rashid Hospital, Mir Sajedur Rahman, in-charge of Elenga Highway Police Station confirmed.

Locals said the car was heading towards Jamalpur from Dhaka. Around 2.30am, it collided head-on with a Dhaka-bound cattle-laden truck, leaving two people dead on the spot.

Another person later died at a local hospital.

Tangail / Accident / collision

