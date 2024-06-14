3 Bangladeshi expats killed in Saudi road crash

Bangladesh

UNB
14 June, 2024, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2024, 08:04 pm

Related News

3 Bangladeshi expats killed in Saudi road crash

The deceased were residents of Chandpur's Faridganj and Haimchar upazilas

UNB
14 June, 2024, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2024, 08:04 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Three Bangladeshi migrant workers were killed in a road accident while travelling to the construction site where they work in Saudi Arabia on Thursday (13 June).

The deceased were identified as Sabuj Chowkidar, 38, son of Jamal Chowkidar of Paschim Bishkatali village of Faridganj Upazila, Md Sabbir, 21, son of Md Ismail Chayal of Charbhanga village of Haimchar upazila and Md Rifat, 20, son of Delwar Hossain of Kamalapur village of Algi North Union.

They were residents of Chandpur's Faridganj and Haimchar upazilas.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The accident occurred on Thursday around 9:00am (local time) while going to the work from Afif, a city in Saudi Arabia.

Jamal Chowkidar, father of victim Sabuj Chowkidar said they received information about the accident at 4:00pm on Thursday.

Later, they were taken to a local hospital where doctors declared 3 people, including Sabuj dead around 10:00pm, he said quoting relatives staying in Saudi Arabia.

Sabuj was driving the car at the time of the accident, he added.

He also said that his son Sabuj went to Saudi Arabia about 18 years back. He had visited the country several times. He has a wife and two daughters.

They have also been taken to Saudi Arabia several times on travel visas. Two weeks ago, he took his wife and children to Saudi Arabia again. They are still in there.

Rifat's father Delwar Hossain said that he spoke with his son a few days ago. "My son promised to celebrate the Eid with us but it remained unfulfilled", he mourned.

Families of the victims are urgently calling for the cooperation of the concerned departments of the government in bringing the bodies of their sons.

Haimchar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Umme Salma Nazneen Trisha said, "We have not been informed by the families of those who died in the accident in Saudi so far."

However, she said all kinds of assistance will be provided to the families of the deceased to bring the bodies home once notified.

Top News

Saudi Arabia / Accident / Bangladesh / Expatriates

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Members of Clear Concept spreading awareness about antibiotic resistance. Photo: Courtesy

Clear Concept: Demystifying prescriptions for patients

12h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Navigating the Eid-ul-Adha fashion scene

8h | Mode
Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

1d | Explorer
Though the centre-right will continue to dominate parliament, the surge in support for the extreme right evokes memories of the ugliest moments of the 20th century. Photo: Bloomberg

EU populists are blind to the real threat to the bloc?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Top players who will miss Euro 2024 in Germany

Top players who will miss Euro 2024 in Germany

4h | Videos
Agricultural loans are taken in the names of deceased persons in Patuakhali

Agricultural loans are taken in the names of deceased persons in Patuakhali

23h | Videos
Why the arrest warrant against Rafsan?

Why the arrest warrant against Rafsan?

1d | Videos
Elon Musk is threatened with a lawsuit if he raises his salary

Elon Musk is threatened with a lawsuit if he raises his salary

22h | Videos