2 brothers killed in Cumilla covered van crash

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 June, 2024, 09:05 am
Last modified: 04 June, 2024, 10:02 am

A Dhaka-bound covered van hit anoteher (Dha May Ta-11-9174) and killed the van driver and his assistant on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway near Cumilla’s Chauddagram on Tuesday, 4 June. Photo: TBS
A covered van driver and his brother, who was also his assistant, were killed in a road accident on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway near Cumilla's Chauddagram this morning.

The deceased were identified as brothers Md Sagar (driver) and Belal Hossain (assistant), sons of Ashraful Islam from Baragram village in Kurigram's Rajarhat.

According to police and fire service sources, a Dhaka-bound covered van (Jhenaidah - Ctg U-11- 2678) broke down near Chupua area of Chauddagram upazila in ​​Cumilla earlier today (4 June). The accident took place as the driver and his helper, who are also brothers, were trying to restart their vehicle by pushing it from behind with the assistance of another vehicle (Dhaka Ta-14-6086). 

While they were in the process of pushing the van, another covered van (Dhaka Ta-11-9174) collided with them from behind, causing the brothers to become trapped between the first two vehicles.

Later, locals and Chauddagram fire service officials recovered the bodies from the scene.

Confirming the incident, Miyabazar Highway Police Sub-Inspector Anwarul Islam said the bodies of two siblings would be handed over to their family after completing the necessary procedures.

