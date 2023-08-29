Teenager dies three days after being shot by alleged Rohingya dacoits in Teknaf

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 August, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2023, 09:26 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

A teenager succumbed to his wounds today, three days after being shot by alleged Rohingya dacoits at Hnila Hill in Teknaf, Cox's Bazar.

The deceased, identified as Zafar Alam, was a resident of Hnila union of Teknaf upazila. He passed away while undergoing treatment at Chattogram Medical College Hospital around 7pm on Tuesday (29 August), his younger brother Delwar Hossain told The Business Standard.

On Saturday morning, Zafar was shot while grazing cows on the west hill near Leather Muchni Rohingya camp in Hnila union.

Rashed Mahmud Ali, chairman of Hnila Union Parishad, said, "While grazing cows, Zafar went closer to an alleged hideout of top Rohingya dacoit Kamal and his group. They tried to steal his cow.

"At one point they shot Zafar but he somehow managed to run away from there. Later, the locals rescued him and took him to an NGO-run hospital adjacent to the Rohingya camp. After getting first aid treatment, he was sent to Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital. From there he was sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital."

Nashir Uddin Majumder, inspector (investigation) of Teknaf Model police station, said, "Process is underway to bring the body back to Cox's Bazar after the post-mortem. A case will be filed after receiving the family's statement," he said.

