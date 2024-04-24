HC wants to know the number of Rohingya voters in Cox's Bazar

UNB
24 April, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2024, 04:33 pm

File Photo: Reuters
File Photo: Reuters

The High Court on Wednesday (24 April) wanted to know the number of Rohingya voters in Cox's Bazar district by 6 June following an investigation.

The HC bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque passed the order after hearing a writ petition.

The HC also asked the authorities concerned to remove 38 Rohingyas under Eidgaon union from the voter list.

It issued a rule asking the government to explain why the Rohingya voters should not be declared illegal.

Advocate Siddique Ullah Mia stood for the writ petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Amit Das Gupta represented the state.

Mohammad Hamid, a resident of Eidgaon union of Cox's Bazar district filed the writ petition challenging the declaration of the schedule of Eidgaon Union Parishad election.

The writ petition also sought to remove the names of Rohingya voters from voter list after scrutiny and cancellation of all documents related to providing citizenship to the Rohingya voters and necessary steps against those involved in providing citizenship to the 38 Rohingyas.

Secretary to the Local Government, Secretary to the Election Commission, Cox's Bazar deputy commissioner and superintendent of Cox's Bazar police have been made respondents.

Advocate Siddique, said 38 Rohingyas took National ID cards and inserted them in the voter list of Eidgaon union of Sadar upazila. Besides, allegations were also found that some 350 Rohingyas were also made voters under the union.

The writ also sought a stay order on the election of the union parishad.

Bangladesh / Rohingya / Cox's Bazar

