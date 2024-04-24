400kg Sword Fish caught in Teknaf, sold at Tk80,000

A massive Sword Fish weighing around 400kg was caught in the Bay of Bengal off the coast of Teknaf and sold for Tk80,000.

The fish was caught in the net of fisherman Abu Taiyab at Shamlapur Puranpara Ghat in Teknaf today (24 April) morning.

Talking to The Business Standard, Abu Taiyab said although fish of this species are caught occasionally, this is the first time such a big fish has been caught in their net.

Fish buyer Dhola Mia said, "I bought the fish for Tk80,000. Its weight is about 400kg and length is about 25 feet. The fish will be cut and sold in the city market.

"This fish is known as a predatory fish. It is one of the fastest fish in the ocean. It can swim at a speed of about 97 kilometres per hour," he added.