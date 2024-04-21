2 fishermen from Teknaf injured by gunfire from ‘Myanmar Navy’

Photo shows one of the Bangladeshi fishermen shot from a Myanmar ship getting treatment at Teknaf Health Complex on Sunday, 21 April 2024. Photo: TBS

Two fishermen from Shah Porir Dwip in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf have been injured by gunfire from what they claim to be a ship of the Myanmar Navy.

"They were injured by gunfire from a Myanmar ship while the fishing trawler named FB Mayer Doa was returning to shore on Sunday [21 April] morning," said Muhammad Osman Gani, the officer-in-charge of Teknaf police station.

The injured fishermen are Mohammad Ismail (20) and Mohammad Faruq (25).

Mohammad Ismail said nine crew members went to fish in the sea aboard the FB Mayer Doa trawler four days ago.

On Sunday, on their way back, a Myanmar Navy ship stationed in Myanmar's waters signaled them to approach.

Since it was in Myanmar's territorial waters, they started heading towards Shah Porir Dwip, said Ismail.

During this time, they were continuously fired upon, resulting in two people being shot. The others remained unharmed.

Among the injured, Ismail is receiving treatment at the Teknaf Health Complex while Faruq is being sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) as his condition is critical, said Dr Sumaiya Nasnin, a medical officer at the health complex.

She said Faruq has three bullet wounds in his arms and legs and is seriously wounded.

Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) and the Coast Guard are yet to issue a statement in this regard.